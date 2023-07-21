ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — This fall, high school students in the Elkview and Clendenin areas of Kanawha County will be attending classes in a brand-new building.

Students had been learning in portable units since a flood destroyed their old school in 2016. The facility isn’t finished yet but many hope it will give a community who has been through so much tragedy a reason to celebrate.

Brenda Hays feels a deep connection to the ground under her feet as she takes a walk with her husband and her dog around the track at the old Herbert Hoover High School location along the river. Generations of her family attended school there and made memories. The track along with a few other athletic buildings are all that is left on the property now.

“My husband’s brother graduated the first class out of Herbert Hoover and he is Eddie’s age. So, it is not just a building here for us. All of us around here, our kids and grandkids have gone to Hoover. This is not just a building that is something to be torn down. This is memories and memories,” Hays said. She said that it was difficult to watch the demolition of the old school building after a flood in 2016 destroyed the building and the contents.

It wasn’t just the school building that was lost. Many students, staff and their families also lost their homes and everything they had.

Hays says when she thinks back on that time it stirs feelings of heartache. Her home was spared by the water. But she saw widespread suffering.

“We didn’t have so much but our friends did and that was the same for us, the heartache. And what are we going to do, where are we going to go, how are we going to do this, how long is it going to take,” Hays recalled about her thoughts during that time. “I mean we heard that from friends and it was sad and it is sad that it has been so many years and still people are struggling, that is the sad part I think.”

The devastation in the community was so widespread it impacted everyone in some way. Two of Hays’ grandchildren graduated while attending high school in portable units. In 2024, her granddaughter will be graduating from the brand-new building opening this fall up on the hill right off the Elkview exit of I-79.

“The tower is the main entrance where students will enter in the mornings,” said Herbert Hoover High School Principal Mike Kelley, while giving a tour of the outside of the new facility Wednesday. Work to get the school finished in time will be going on right up to the wire. Cameras weren’t allowed inside the building because crews are working throughout the building as fast as they can to get everything done.

It wasn’t an easy road to get to where they are now with the construction of the new facility. But the community and those closest to the project never lost faith.

“When I would come up here it was very hard to visualize this,” Kelley said. “But once the earthwork was done and they started on the building and started laying block you were like ok now it is starting to look like what we envisioned.”

Kelley said students have continued to thrive academically and in athletics despite the numerous obstacles in their path. He said it is a testament to them and the people who raised them.

“The portable facility that we had was very functional. Kids didn’t complain about it, staff didn’t complain about it. It was kind of a bridge to get us here. This is hopefully us nearing the end of the bridge and crossing back onto solid ground and we are excited about it,” Kelley said.

While the horizon is bright with a new facility, new opportunities and a building where future generations can build their own memories, Brenda Hays is hoping people don’t forget the spot down by the river. She wants people to remember the place the Huskies called home before Mother Nature left a wound on a community that has yet to fully heal.

“It will never be over for the people who were really devastated in it because they had to struggle, like starting new again to build up, wait for payments from FEMA or whatever,” Hays said. “No, it’ll never be over and you know your memories yourself, you are never going to forget.”

As for the fields at the old Herbert Hoover site along the river, Principal Kelley said the plan now is for Kanawha County Schools to eventually turn that property over to the town of Clendenin to continue to be used by the community.