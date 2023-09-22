HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — In 2017, Huntington’s Quick Response Team was an innovative answer to an alarming and escalating number of overdose calls. Their method of following up with options and support after overdose calls had an immediate impact.

“It was scary. I thought I was gone. I woke up and I was cold, I thought I was gone. Yeah, it was bad,” said Amber Plants, Huntington, WV. She thought she had her heroin addiction under control until she overdosed. Narcan brought her back. She remembers seeing her mom and grandmother in the room when she woke up. “It was just scared, mad, I mean it was just, I’ve never seen a look like that on my mother’s face and I will do anything I can to make sure that never happens again,” Plants said.

The overdose happened on July 10, 2023. Within hours the Huntington Quick Response Team was at her door. A Peer Recovery Support Specialist on the team, Sue Howland, was the one whose words broke through and convinced Plants it was time to get help at a rehab facility.

“When I was talking to her, and she was like ‘Have you ever been to one before’ and I was like yea. She said, ‘Do you think maybe you might need a refresher course?’. That was the absolute moment when I was like, you might be right,” Plants said.

Within hours, Plants was on her way to a recovery center.

“I told them I would’ve gone with them that day, but my dad wasn’t home from work yet and I kind of wanted to give him a hug and say bye. And so, the very next morning they showed up and we were out,” Plants said.

The Huntington Quick Response Team (QRT) launched toward the end of 2017 to address an alarming number of overdoses in Cabell County. By the end of 2018, they noted a 40% reduction in the number of overdose calls. Now they are a mentor site for other cities across the country hoping to implement similar strategies. They saw a slight increase in overdoses during the pandemic but by 2022 they saw the lowest number they had in years.

“I think using first responders in a way that they are already out there, they already know individuals, let’s use them and do some good. I think that is where the future is, I really do believe that. With EMS, with law enforcement and first responders in general. I see them reaching out instead of us sitting behind a desk waiting for people to come,” said Connie Priddy, RN, Program Coordinator, Huntington QRT.

On an average day, the team goes out into the community in vehicles loaded with supplies. They have clipboards in hand with notes showing the names, addresses and details of the overdose calls from the day before.

“Initially we knock on a door. If someone answers we always let them know who we are, the Huntington Quick Response Team and you are not in trouble. I’ve never come across someone that doesn’t warmly welcome us. Most people are super grateful that we have been there to see them. They most of the time are really surprised that we are,” explained Whitney Maxey, Team Leader, Team 2, Huntington QRT. “I believe, and I think everybody else does too, more than half of the battle is trust and rapport with people. We build friendships with these people. It is not always just, hey we are here to help, get in the car. It is definitely staying in contact, and we’ll visit someone as many times as they need us to.”

For someone in crisis, kind and understanding words from someone who has been there can be all of the difference when it comes to staying where they are or getting better.

In Charleston, they have a Coordinated Addiction Response Effort or CARE Team. Their work is similar to Huntington’s. They recognized a need to add a mental health coordinator to their team to address the problem at the root of many other issues that often lead to police involvement or emergency calls.

“The jail staff are not mental health providers. They’ll tell you that themselves. We do work with our local jail and jail is not a good place for anybody. And most times these people who are severely mentally ill are not criminals. Their behaviors are exacerbated by the conditions and sicknesses that they have,” explained Taryn Wherry, CARE Team Director in Charleston, WV.

They say the biggest challenge right now with the work they do isn’t what the community may think.

“Access to treatment as far as the mental health realm goes is just not there. We don’t have the facilities. I don’t think that is just a statewide thing, I think that is a nationwide thing. There just aren’t enough beds. There aren’t enough facilities here for people to get a bed to get the help they need. So, there is a bit of a wait. That is something else that just continues on with someone who is not stable, is that timeframe they have to wait to be able to get into treatment,” explained Tia Gravely, Mental Health Coordinator, CARE Team in Charleston, WV.

Back in Huntington, Amber Plants is grateful that Sue Howland, Whitney Maxey and other members of the QRT were there in her darkest hour. Now her light and hope radiate in a way that spreads warmth to anyone around. Colorful streamers still hang on her porch from the celebration when she came home clean and sober. Two handwritten posters made by some of her younger relatives are now treasures. They are a symbol of the better life she can now see ahead. It is a journey that started when a group of strangers stopped by to say they care.

When asked how her mom and grandmother look at her now, Plants said, “just pride, so much pride and non-stop smiling. I can’t get enough of it. I really can’t.”

While teams in both cities work alongside first responders, they also help people who contact them asking for assistance.

To get in touch with the team in Huntington call (304) 526-8541. To contact the team in Charleston call (304) 881-1686.