CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — After more than a decade-long hiatus, a reinvented version of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta launched in 2022.

The event marked the largest economic impact from an event in the City of Charleston in 10 years. Now, a year later, there are some changes in place and hopes for an even bigger impact.

A decade ago, Jim Kranz and his wife bought the “Donna Rae”, a 35-year-old sternwheeler built in Pittsburgh, PA. Kranz said in 2022 he was excited to hear that the Regatta was making a comeback.

“Oh, I was excited, very excited. I think everybody was. That is why some of the Pittsburgh boats that hadn’t been this direction in a long time, they were not going to miss last year, and I think for everybody it was a really big deal,” Kranz said.

Kranz lives in Charleston and the Regatta’s revival has a different meaning to him now.

“While I didn’t own this boat when the Regatta stopped the first time, I certainly lived here. Other boats, in fact, were here for many of the Regattas. So, they are all excited to be back and I’m excited to have the Regatta and bring the Donna Rae here,” Kranz said.

The sternwheelers are the focal point. But Regatta reaches well beyond the water, including several activities geared toward children. Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said it is an opportunity for a new generation to make Regatta memories.

“There is a place and a space for you here at the Regatta to make memories and to have that be part of your childhood growing up,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin said a week after last year’s Regatta the team sat down in a conference room and put together a seven-page long list of things they could improve. They’ve changed some major and minor details for 2023.

“I really am a big believer in the year three. The first year, you either bring back something or start something. There’s going to be a lot of kinks that you need to work out. That second year you correct those mistakes and then the third year, that is when you are really cooking with gas,” Goodwin said. “We took everything last year that we learned that we needed to improve upon, we are implementing that this year.”

Goodwin said one major takeaway was the importance of having city employees involved. That includes refuse workers, the Street Department as well as the police, fire and EMS.

“We spent a lot of time and attention and focus on where we can best use whatever services we have to make it complete,” Goodwin said.

Tim Brady, President of the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, said it is not just about putting on a fun event. It has a bigger impact on the city.

“We also talk about the community impact of Regatta,” Brady said. “For me, that is equally important. The number one reason people visit Charleston is to visit friends and family. So Regatta and the sense of community it instilled here and making people proud of being from the City of Charleston makes our job easier. When you love where you live you are more inclined to invite your friends and family to come. So that sense of community, I call it community impact, was huge for us as well.”

Coming out of COVID-19 when people were looking for ways to be together and still enjoy the outdoors, last year’s event attracted more than 200,000 people and had a $31 million economic impact. Brady said hotels were booked for miles around and people stayed an average of 2.4 days.

“Some of the restaurants downtown a couple of them specifically told us that they had their best day ever,” Brady said. “Even down to little things like the lemonade truck at Regatta, they had to drive all the way to Beckley to get more lemons because you couldn’t get lemons. So that is the impact that Regatta had, stores were selling out of things. That is the type of impact that Regatta had on the city of Charleston last year.”

For the complete schedule of Regatta activities, click here.