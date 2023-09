KANAWHA CHARLESTON, WV. (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association has been saving lives for a decade, which is no small feat.

From veterinarians, cleaning crews, dog walkers, caretakers and more, there isn’t much they can’t do.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

You can watch 13 News Anchor Andie Bernhardt give each role a try with her new furry friends in the video player above!

If you’d like to help KCHA, they are always looking for volunteers and donations.