HUNTINGTON WV (WOWK) – Making its brewing debut in 2017, The Peddler started off selling 12 beers. Now, six years later, they’ve widely expanded their selection to more than 20 different ales and lagers.

You can watch 13 News Anchor Andie Bernhardt join the brewing team to make a batch of the Mexican lager Appalachian Bandido in the video player above!