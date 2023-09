MILTON, WV (WOWK) — The art of glassworking takes a lot of talent and craftsmanship, and some would call it a lost art.

13 News Anchor Andie Bernhardt got to get an inside look at A Day in the Life as a Glassworker with the Blenko Glass Company. You can learn more about the art of glassmaking and watch Andie try her hand at the trade in the video player above!