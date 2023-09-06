CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A new segment following 13 News Morning Anchor Andie Bernhardt trying out new jobs with local professionals will premiere on 13 News on Sept. 13.

The first “A Day in the Life” segment will follow the folks over at Blenko Glass in Milton, West Virginia. Viewers will get to see what goes into making Blenko’s products.

Blenko Glass has been in Milton for over 100 years, celebrating its 100th birthday in 2021. You can even see their glassmaking process in person. Blenko Glass’ hours can be found here.

Here are some ways you can watch this segment and more like it: