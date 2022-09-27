BMW’s Z4 enters the 2023 model year with a handful of changes that make the sultry sports car even more enticing.

Key among them is the new styling which consists of a revised grille up front, with horizontal elements that provide the Z4 with an additional sense of width. The M Sport Package, with its unique front end appearance, becomes standard equipment, and buyers have three additional colors to choose from: Thundernight, Portimao Blue, and Skyscraper Gray.

New wheel patterns are also offered, including a 19-inch M light alloy designed exclusively for the Z4. The wheel features a V-spoke design and comes wrapped in 255/35-size tires up front and 275/35 in the rear.

2023 BMW Z4

Also new is an M Shadowline Lights option which adds darkened elements to the headlights.

There aren’t any changes for the interior, though the M Sport Package as standard equipment means all Z4s now feature a leather steering wheel, sport seats, sport pedals, and a dash covered in synthetic leather.

There also haven’t been any changes made to the powertrains. The 2023 Z4 will be offered with the choice of a 2.0-liter turbo-4 in a base Z4 sDrive30i grade or 3.0-liter turbo-6 in a Z4 M40i. The Z4 sDrive30i has 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque and the Z4 M40i 382 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. The latter will sprint to 60 mph from rest in 4.4 seconds and top out at a governed 155 mph. In both grades an 8-speed automatic will be fitted as standard in the U.S.

2023 BMW Z4 2023 BMW Z4 2023 BMW Z4

The 2023 Z4 makes its formal debut in November and should reach dealership lots shortly after. Pricing for the U.S. is confirmed to start at $53,795 for the Z4 sDrive30i and $66,295 for the Z4 M40i. Both figures include a $995 destination charge.

It isn’t clear yet whether the related Toyota Supra will also be updated. A 2023 Supra with an available manual transmission has already been launched, though the transmission is a Toyota-developed design unique to the Supra, and thus unlikely to be used in the Z4.

