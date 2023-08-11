Ford is answering the call for increased personalization on its Bronco Raptor with the launch of new design options for the high-performance off-roader.

The options focus on the exterior of the SUV and will be available on the 2024 Bronco Raptor.

The highlight is the new Code Orange package which adds graphics with the Bronco’s signature Code Orange color on the rear fenders, tow hooks, and beadlock rings on the standard 17-inch wheels, which are finished in Dark Carbonized Gray. The same Code Orange color also dots the cabin.

Another option that Bronco Raptor fans have been clamoring for is fenders matching the body color. This feature joins additional design options available for 2024 that include the colors Shelter Green and Velocity Blue (previously limited to the regular Bronco), and new 17-inch Method Race Wheels. The wheels are 8.5 inches wide and available in Oxford White, Matte Titanium Gray, Method Bronze, or Matte Black. They can already be ordered via the Ford Accessories website.

2024 Ford Bronco Raptor

No change has been made to the mechanical package, meaning the 2024 Bronco Raptor will come with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 rated at 418 hp. The engine gets mated to a 10-speed automatic and on-demand four-wheel drive.

Ford also has some changes coming to the regular Bronco for 2024. The 12.0-inch infotainment screen and Sync 4 system will be standard across the Bronco lineup, while the Badlands grade will receive the Heavy Duty Modular Front Bumper as standard. The Everglades grade that was previously available for 2022 also makes a comeback.

Order books for the 2024 Bronco lineup open on August 16. Pricing information and availability will be announced on that date.

