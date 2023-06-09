In an age filled with crossover SUVs parading around like body-on-frame SUVs, the Lexus GX knows what it is. The redesigned luxury SUV knows it even better.

On Thursday, the 2024 Lexus GX debuted with fewer cylinders, more turbos, a new platform, and modern technology.

When the GX goes into production at Lexus’ Tahara plant in Japan in early 2024 it will be available in six different trim levels including Premium, Premium+, Luxury, Luxury+, Overtrail, and Overtrail+. Lexus won’t even whisper about pricing, yet.

2024 Lexus GX

2024 Lexus GX gets turbocharged, eventually hybridized

The venerable 4.6-liter V-8 is dead. Initially every 2024 Lexus GX will bear the 550 designation with a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V-6 rated at 349 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. A 10-speed automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel drive with a 2-speed transfer case will be standard along with a Torsen limited-slip center differential. Premium, Premium+, and Overtrail models will come standard with a tow receiver and 8,000-pound tow rating.

Official fuel economy ratings aren’t in, but Lexus expects a 17-mpg combined rating, which is only 1 mpg better than the outgoing V-8.

Every GX will ride on a new double-wishbone front suspension paired with a multilink rear end and solid rear axle. Adaptive dampers will be available but there’s no air suspension system on the options list.

Overtrail models up the GX’s off-road game with a locking rear differential and Toyota’s trick Electronic-Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (E-KDSS) will be available for disconnecting the sway bars and enhancing wheel articulation. Overtrail models will ride on 18-inch wheels wrapped in 33-inch all-terrain tires and feature an aluminum skid plate for extra protection.

The GX uses the TNG-F body-on-frame platform shared with the latest Toyota Tundra pickup, Sequoia SUV, and Tacoma pickup. It grows 2.8 inches longer with 2.4 inches of that length going straight into the wheelbase. It’s also grown 3.7 inches wider overall, with Overtrail models increasing that width gain to 4.5 inches total. For a better approach angle of 26 degrees, Lexus decreased the front overhang by 0.8 inch. Breakover and departure angles vary by trim, but top out at 24 and 22 degrees respectively on Overtrail.

A hybrid model will come in the future at an unspecified time with an unspecified powertrain.

2024 Lexus GX

2024 Lexus GX looks like an SUV

The Lexus GX isn’t going soft or attempting to be something it’s not. It’s an SUV, and the latest model’s chunky, upright design makes that clear. The latest iteration of Lexus’ spindle grille sits front and center, though on the narrower GX the design looks a bit pinched. The sides feature bulging sheet metal and a strong shoulder line that kicks up as it hits the rear quarter panel. The side swinging rear tailgate is gone with the squared-off rear end now featuring a traditional swing-up tailgate and pop-out rear glass window.

2024 Lexus GX

Inside, the GX retains a few hard buttons and knobs for climate, audio, and some off-road functions, but most controls are now relegated to the standard 14.0-inch touchscreen. A 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster is standard as is wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto. A head-up display will be available. The GX 550 will feature up to 12 cupholders, six charging ports, a 120-volt inverter, and a 10-speaker audio system. A 21-speaker Mark Levinson audio system and wireless smartphone charger will be available.

2024 Lexus GX

2024 Lexus GX seats seven passengers

The GX will have seating for up to seven passengers, but not all GXs will have that kind of people-hauling capability. Certain trims will feature a second-row bench seat with 60/40-split folding capability while other trims will have second-row captain’s chairs. An available third-row seat, which won’t fold flat into the floor due to being mounted about the solid rear axle, will increase seating capacity, but it’s unclear which models this will be available on. Lexus said cargo space has been increased but hasn’t released any specifications.

2024 Lexus GX

2024 Lexus GX safety features

Every 2024 Lexus GX will come standard with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors, and adaptive cruise control. A surround-view camera system will be available.

The new GX, like its predecessor, is thought to be twinned with a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, and there are rumors the new Prado could make it to the U.S. to help fill the void of the regular Land Cruiser that bowed out after 2021.



