Hennessey has come out with a supercharger upgrade for the C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray that lifts the mid-engine marvel’s performance to supercar levels.

The Texan tuner on Tuesday announced the H700 upgrade that dials output from the Stingray’s 6.2-liter V-8 to 708 hp and 638 lb-ft of torque. That’s up from the peak 495 hp and 470 lb-ft of the stock Stingray, and also well ahead of the track-focused Corvette Z06’s 670 hp and 460 lb-ft.

The modifications to the engine include not only the supercharger but also an induction system, an intercooler, and ECU tuning. Hennessey’s programming of the ECU ensures the check engine light doesn’t come on. Company spokesman Michael Harley told Motor Authority the H700 upgrade took years to develop as General Motors has made efforts to encrypt its Global B architecture for electric systems, which the C8 Corvette uses.

The upgrade is priced at $34,950 and is designed to fit C8 Stingrays from all model years, though only the coupe body style. For buyers with deep pockets, Hennessey will perform the engine modification while adding a cat-back exhaust system, lightweight wheels (19-inch front and 20-inch rear), and body graphics for a total price of $49,950. Both upgrades come with custom badging and a serial-numbered plaque.

For turbo fans, Hennessey is developing a twin-turbo upgrade for the C8 Corvette. An initial tune has shown as much as 643 hp at the wheels during dyno testing, and Hennessey plans to take performance up to hypercar levels with a 1,200-hp tune as well.

