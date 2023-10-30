It’s not often a McLaren P1 surfaces on the pre-owned market. Now one is available and its first owner was a former Formula 1 champion.

Jenson Button’s P1 is for sale via V Management in the U.K., and according to the listing on Piston Heads, the car is currently in the hands of its second owner. Button owned the car until 2018, during which time he put 500 miles on the clock. The current owner has since taken the mileage up to its current 1,500 miles.

Button, who won the 2009 F1 world championship driving for Brawn GP, joined McLaren’s F1 team the following year and stuck with the squad until his retirement at the end of 2017. It was during his time at McLaren that he took delivery of the P1, McLaren’s plug-in hybrid supercar launched in 2013 as a rival to the Ferrari LaFerrari and Porsche 918 Spyder launched around the same time.

Button’s car features a Grauschwartz Gray exterior color combined with an originally available Stealth package. Inside, the MSO team installed a gray and black Alcantara-trimmed interior.

McLaren P1 first owned by Jenson Button – Photo credit: V Management/Piston Heads

Button had the P1 specified with a host of other goodies. Available extras added include carbon-fiber side mirror caps and arms, lightweight forged wheels, carbon-ceramic brake rotors with yellow calipers, and yellow contrast stitching as part of the MSO interior. On the tech front, the P1 features a Meridian sound system, a vehicle tracking system, and one final MSO option: Track Mode 2.

That last option cost $26,100 when new and adds software to place the supercar in a road-legal version of Race Mode. This P1 was an F1 driver’s car, after all.

When originally selling the car in 2018, Button said at the time that he made the decision due to a move to the U.S., meaning he had little time to enjoy the car, which remained in the U.K. Button moved to the U.S. to work on the revival of Radford.

As a refresher, the P1 makes 903 hp via a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V-8 paired with an electric motor. Only 375 examples were built at a starting price of $1.15 million each. Depreciation hasn’t found a home here because P1s typically sell for more than that figure, and Button’s P1 is likely to sell for a lot more.

Related Articles