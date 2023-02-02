The McLaren 720S bowed out of production at the end of 2022 but a successor is coming.

McLaren’s president of the Americas region, Nicolas Brown, recently hinted that the successor will be a heavy update of the 720S and is already sold out through much of 2024. He said dealers took deposits from prospective 720S buyers after they learned the older car was no longer available.

Automotive News (subscription required) has followed up with a report published on Thursday that cites anonymous sources and points to the new supercar being called a 750S. In keeping with McLaren’s alphanumeric naming strategy, the 750S would then pack 750 metric horsepower, which translates to 740 regular hp, or 30 more than the 720S.

According to the sources, the car will stick with the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 found in the 720S, and there won’t be any electrification. McLaren in 2018 said it plans for all of its cars to be hybrids by 2025, which means the 750S is likely to be the last McLaren to be powered purely by a gas engine.

There will be new styling, too. A new front fascia, larger side intakes, and a more prominent rear wing are all reported to make the cut, together with a digital instrument cluster similar to the one found in the Artura plug-in hybrid. There will also reportedly be much more in the way of personalization options compared to the 720S, which will save customers from having to go through the MSO division to add some extra flair to their cars.

The sources also said the reveal will take place in April ahead of the start of sales in September, and that both coupe and convertible body styles will be available at launch. The starting price is claimed to be 10% more than the 720S, which starts at $310,500, including destination.

