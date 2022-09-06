Bentley’s Flying Spur is the fourth and final model in the automaker’s lineup to receive the Speed treatment.

Revealed on Tuesday, the new Flying Spur Speed effectively replaces the previous Flying Spur equipped with the W-12, as the Speed is now the sole option for the 12-cylinder engine in the Flying Spur family. Other options include a V-8 and V-6 plug-in hybrid.

Bentley is in the process of phasing out the W-12, with the recently revealed Batur special edition serving as a sort of celebration of the iconic engine, while at the same time heralding the automaker’s electric future. It means those who were planning to purchase a Bentley with the W-12 should act quickly.

The W-12 displaces 6.0 liters, features twin turbochargers, and is rated at 626 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque in the Flying Spur Speed. This results in 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 207 mph.

Drive goes to all four wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic. The top speed is achieved in sixth gear, as the seventh and eighth gears serve as overdrive gears for improved fuel economy. The all-wheel-drive system normally sends most of the drive torque to the rear wheels but can direct extra to the front when slip is detected. The torque distribution varies depending on what drive mode is selected.

Rear-axle steering and active roll stabilization also aid handling. The latter relies on an electronic actuator to adjust the stiffness of the anti-roll bars, which enables the stiffness to be adjusted on demand. This is ideal for maintaining grip through corners and a supple ride at other times. Stopping power comes from a massive set of brakes, with the front rotors measuring approximately 16.5 inches across. These sit within a set of 22-inch wheels whose design is unique to the Flying Spur Speed.

2023 Bentley Flying Spur Speed

Other design cues unique to the Speed include a dark tint for the grille and headlight surrounds, plus jeweled fuel and oil filler caps. Bentley also offers a carbon-fiber pack known as the Styling Specification. This adds the carbon-fiber front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser, and trunk-lid spoiler. A Blackline Specification with black accents is also on offer.

The interior matches the sportier vibes found outside, thanks to suede-like materials like Alcantara and Dinamica, plus sports pedals. There are also more traditional elements like piano black and wood veneers, and digital instrument cluster and infotainment system sport graphics unique to the Speed. The seats feature 24-way adjustments up front and 14-way at the rear, and all of them include heating, cooling, and massage functions.

Deliveries of the Flying Spur Speed start later this year. Bentley expects the U.S. to be among the main markets, with an anticipated take rate of one out of every three Flying Spur sales. Pricing information will be announced at a later date.

