The modern Bizzarrini’s follow up to its 5300 GT continuation car has been confirmed as a V-12 supercar to be called the Giotto.

The new car draws its name from Giotto Bizzarrini, who founded the original Bizzarrini in Italy back in 1964. That company built the stunning 5300 GT but only survived until 1969, with its name eventually revived in 2020 by Kuwaiti investor Rezam Al Roumi.

The modern Bizzarrini is based in the U.K. and delivered the first of its 5300 GT continuation cars in 2022. Timing for the Giotto supercar hasn’t been announced but the company said testing will commence in 2024.

Impressively, Bizzarrini managed to hire automotive design legend Giorgetto Giugiaro to help pen the supercar. The Italdesign founder, who helped design the original 5300 GT while working for Stile Bertone in the 1960s, today runs the design company GFG Style together with his son Fabrizio.

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival Corsa

Elements of the Giotto’s design will echo the 5300 GT. These include the dual vents at the front of the car, here incorporating slim LED headlights. There’s also a reimagining of the 5300 GT’s triangular B-pillar and the rear windshield that almost reaches the rear wheel arches.

Bizzarrini also tapped Chris Porritt to help with the engineering. Porritt served as chief engineer for Aston Martin between 1997 and 2013, where he helped to develop the One-77 supercar and other V-12 models. He also worked at Tesla, where he helped develop the Model S, and has had stints at Apple and Rimac.

Specifications for the Giotto will be announced at a later date, though Bizzarrini has a clear plan for a car that’s not only fast but also capable of delivering a raw, visceral driving experience. The V-12 powering the car will be a naturally aspirated unit that Bizzarrini has hinted will be related to a Lamborghini V-12. According to the company, Giotto Bizzarrini’s early work helping develop Lamborghini’s first V-12 “provides inspiration” for the new unit.

We also know the engine will be paired to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and sit in the middle of a motorsports-derived composite body structure. Carbon fiber has been confirmed for the body of the Giotto.

