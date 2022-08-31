Rivian has a new feature on the way that’s sure to be handy the next time you’re camping or perhaps using the vehicle at a worksite.

It’s called Camp Mode, and it will be available in the next over-the-air update for Rivian’s R1T and R1S electric pickup truck and SUV. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe took to Twitter over the weekend to give a preview of just what Camp Mode entails.

Had help beta testing Camp Mode. Can’t wait for you to try it! Rolling out very soon in next OTA update… pic.twitter.com/JNoOAjWupr — RJ Scaringe (@RJScaringe) August 27, 2022

The highlight is the ability to have the vehicle’s suspension automatically level itself if parked on a slope. For anyone who likes to sleep in their vehicle, it means no more nights where it feels like you’re sleeping on the side of the hill. Someone using the vehicle for work can also ensure that everything will be plumb; the vehicle can be evened out to level a cooking surface, something you can also do with Rivian’s available slide-out kitchen.

The mode also adjusts ambient settings like the noise level and switches off the displays, for example, if you want a quiet and dark atmosphere to sleep at night. And there’s the ability to dial down how much energy the vehicle is using while stationary, helping to preserve the battery, something Scaringe referred to as the “vehicle going into a deep sleep.” There’s also the ability to control exterior lights in case you want to light up certain parts of a campsite.

2022 Rivian R1T

Rivian’s vehicles have already impressed us so much so that we awarded the R1T our Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022 award. However, the company continues to improve the vehicles with features like Camp Mode. In June it also added a Pet Comfort feature that allows drivers to control the interior climate while away so that a pet left behind for short stays will remain comfortable.

Following a price increase earlier in the year, Rivian’s R1T and R1S now start from $73,000 and $78,000 respectively. Those prices net a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system and standard battery good for about 260 miles of range.

Related Articles