Volkswagen’s new ID.7 electric hatchback is set to spawn a wagon body style, which the automaker confirmed on Monday as the ID.7 Tourer.

The ID.7 hatch is VW’s Tesla Model S rival, and is slated to reach the U.S. next year as a 2025 model. It will help to fill the void left by the discontinued Passat sedan.

The ID.7 Tourer wagon will make its debut in 2024. VW hasn’t said whether it will also reach the U.S., but the automaker has hinted at the possibility with the unveiling of the ID.Space Vizzion on local soil. The 2019 concept, which served as a preview for the ID.7 Tourer, made its world debut at Los Angeles’ Petersen Automotive Museum before showing up at the LA auto show a week later.

Specifications unique to the ID.7 Tourer include a drag coefficient of 0.24, which is just slightly off the sedan’s 0.23 cd rating. The lower the figure the more aerodynamically efficient a vehicle is.

Teaser for Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer debuting in 2024

VW has also confirmed cargo space of 19.3 cubic feet with the rear seats up and 60.5 cubic feet when the seats are folded flat.

Powertrains should match those of the ID.7 hatch. This means 77- and 86-kwh battery options, though only the smaller unit is expected to be offered in the U.S. Just one powertrain configuration has been announced for the hatch: a 282-hp motor at the rear axle. An all-wheel-drive option adding a second motor at the front axle is planned, though.

The ID.7 hatch rides on Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform designed for mainstream, high-volume electric vehicles, and the same will be true for the ID.7 Tourer. Both ID.7 variants will also share a production plant, in this case VW Group’s plant in Emden, Germany. The plant also builds the ID.4 compact crossover.

