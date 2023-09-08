(Our Auto Expert) — As the automotive industry accelerates its shift towards electrification, MINI, the iconic British automaker, is not one to be left behind. In a grand reveal that has electrified the automotive world, MINI has unveiled its latest additions to the electric vehicle (EV) lineup: the all-electric MINI Cooper and the MINI Countryman. In this article, we’ll take an in-depth look at these cutting-edge EVs and how they’re set to redefine urban driving.

As a 3-door model in its fifth generation, the all-electric MINI Cooper effortlessly marries tradition with innovation. It retains the hallmark MINI design while embracing the electrified future of mobility. This model embodies urban driving fun and showcases MINI’s commitment to sustainable transportation.

The MINI Countryman, on the other hand, has grown in external dimensions, offering more space and versatility for passengers. With all-wheel drive capabilities, it’s ready to venture beyond the city limits, ensuring safety and comfort no matter the terrain. Both vehicles are fully electric, ensuring emissions-free driving and solidifying MINI’s position in the EV segment.

MINI has always been synonymous with the “go-kart feeling” – a dynamic, fun-to-drive experience that defines the brand. With these new electric models, MINI takes that feeling to a new level. The electric powertrains deliver instant torque, resulting in swift acceleration and a thrilling driving experience that’s true to MINI’s DNA.

The new MINI models feature a modern and minimalist design philosophy, focusing on essential elements. This design language, dubbed “Charismatic Simplicity,” merges traditional MINI values with progressive innovation. Short overhangs, a short bonnet, and big wheels maintain the iconic proportions, making them unmistakably MINI.

The flush door handles, absence of fender flares, and clean lines contribute to the modern and sophisticated appearance. The distinctive shoulder area gives these models a sporty, athletic profile. Matrix LED tail lights and LED headlights add to the overall aesthetics, creating a strong visual impression.

Inside the new MINI models, a revolution in technology awaits. The MINI Operating System 9, optimized for touch and voice control, takes center stage. The round OLED display, known as the MINI Interaction Unit, serves as both an instrument cluster and an immersive user experience hub. The new MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant, activated with a simple “Hey MINI,” allows drivers to control numerous functions easily.

One standout feature is the textile surfaces used throughout the interior. This innovative approach not only reduces the interior to its essentials but also adds a level of comfort and warmth that’s truly unique. Optional MINI Experience Modes bring the dashboard to life with special light projections, extending the user interface’s appeal.

In line with the global shift toward sustainable practices, MINI has made conscious choices in material selection. Seats are upholstered in high-quality Vescin artificial leather, and various interior components use recycled materials. MINI is not only redefining driving but also the environmental impact of its vehicles.

The MINI Cooper 3-door, now in its fifth generation, remains true to the brand’s core. It’s available in two variants, the Cooper E and Cooper SE, offering different power outputs and ranges. The classic round headlights and octagonal grille ensure it maintains its distinct MINI identity. With impressive performance figures and WLTP-certified ranges, it’s clear that the MINI Cooper has fully embraced electrification.

The new MINI Countryman has undergone substantial growth, both in size and capabilities. It stands taller and longer, offering more space and comfort. Its rugged crossover design is a testament to its adventurous spirit. Electric motors ranging from 150 kW to 230 kW combine power and efficiency for an exhilarating driving experience. Whether you’re navigating city streets or venturing into the wilderness, the MINI Countryman is ready.

MINI’s foray into the electric vehicle landscape marks an exciting chapter in the brand’s storied history. These new models promise an electrified future that retains the essence of MINI – driving fun, distinctive design, and an immersive user experience. As the automotive industry continues to evolve, MINI is steadfast in its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and urban driving excellence. With the MINI Cooper and MINI Countryman leading the way, the future of urban mobility looks brighter than ever.