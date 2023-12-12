Erie, Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– History was made Thursday night in Pittsburgh, but not the good kind if you’re a fan of the Steelers after the team suffered back-to-back losses at home to a pair of teams with two wins each in less than seven days.

Thursday night, the Steelers’ old nemeses Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots came to town for a primetime matchup sporting a 2-10 record and left town with a 21-18 win.

The loss marks a historic moment for the Steelers as they’re now the only team in NFL history with a winning record to lose consecutive games to teams eight games under .500.

The Steelers now sit at 7-6 on the season and are currently out of the playoffs. The rest of the team’s schedule will not bring any consolation as they head on the road for three of the four games, all of which feature opponents at or above .500.

Ashley, Mike and Kent break down the team’s historic loss and where they can go from here now that they’ve seemingly hit rock bottom.

The Steelers’ next game is set for Saturday, Dec. 16 against the Indianapolis Colts.