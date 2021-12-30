Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 17

ERIE, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s edition of Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss the Steelers next game Monday night against Cleveland.

Despite their struggles, the Steelers are still in the AFC North division race with two games left, but they will need some help from some other teams. Can the Steelers get back to the playoffs and maybe even host the first round?