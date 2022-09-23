(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss Week 3.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a tough week going 0-2 with games on Sept. 18 and 22.

First, the Steelers lost at home to the New England Patriots, 17-14. Then they lost on the road to the Cleveland Browns, 29-17.

The games were tough on the Pittsburgh offense, but the defense felt like it was getting pushed around on the running attack.

The Steelers are still looking for a lot of answers after a short week. Back to back games saw the defense allowing more than 100 yards rushing. The Steelers were losing the game at the line of scrimmage in the second half. They seemed to be wearing down and having a hard time stopping the run, and that’s a tough situation to be in when you’re on the road.

Offensively the team showed signs of life, with some growing pains. It’s only the third regular season game with Mitch Trubisky as quarterback.

On Sunday, Oct. 2, the Steelers will take on the New York Jets beginning at 1 p.m. Pittsburgh will need to focus on opening things up in the middle of the field, and creating more running lanes on offense.