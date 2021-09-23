Black and Gold Digital Edition- Week Three

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In Week Three of Black and Gold Today Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers recent match against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jay, Mike, and Kent discuss the first two weeks of the season for the Black and Gold and what make of the team as the season continues.

The guys also discuss the rash of injuries with the Black and Gold as well as preview the next game for the Steelers. It will be against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field. The game time is slated for 1:00 p.m.

