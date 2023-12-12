(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Times are tough in Pittsburgh after the Steelers lost back-to-back games to the Patriots and Cardinals, both sporting a 2-10 record, in the span of five days and set an NFL record in the process.

Thursday night, the Steelers’ old nemeses Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots came to town and left with the win thanks in large part to jumping out to a 21-3 lead in the first half. That loss came off the heels of a 24-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday making the Steelers the first team in NFL history with a winning record to lose consecutive games to teams eight games under .500.

Now the Steelers sit at 7-6 on the season with Kenny Pickett still sidelined with an ankle injury and their postseason hopes very much in jeopardy. Additionally, each team they face during the final four games of the regular season are in contention for a playoff spot, including divisional matchups with the Bengals and the division-leading Ravens.

The Steelers’ next game is Saturday, December 16 at 4:30 against the Indianapolis Colts who currently hold the sixth seed in the AFC playoffs.

