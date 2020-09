Hosted by Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner, and Kent Urbanski, Black and Gold Digital Edition gives you a behind the scenes look at this year’s Pittsburgh Steelers as the 2020 NFL regular season kicks off for the Steelers.

The guys discuss training camp, playing games with no fans in attendance at Heinz Field, and a look at this year’s 53-man roster for the Black and Gold.

That and so much more in Week One of Black and Gold, Digital Edition