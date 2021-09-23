Black and Gold Today Digital Edition- Week Two

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In Week Two of Black and Gold Today Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski talk about Sunday’s Bills and Steelers game.

The Steelers came out on top in week one of the regular season.

They also preview the upcoming home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders which is scheduled to take place at Heinz Field Sunday, Sept. 19th.

