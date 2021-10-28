All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Black and Gold Today: Local fan on being inducted into Ford Hall of Fans, fan sound off

Black & Gold Today

Local fan Rick Holman weighs in on being inducted into the Ford Hall of Fans in 2019. He hasn’t missed a game at Heinz field since it opened, attending over 200 straight games since 2001.

Also, don’t miss the fan sound off on the concern of the Steelers offense or the injuries that are plaguing the defense, and the way Pittsburgh has started out.

Fan of the Week: Kiersten Radford from Sanford, N.C.

Finally, catch Tailgate with Jess to watch her make Spicy Sausage Feta Dip.

