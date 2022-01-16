Black and Gold Today Week 19 Wildcard Fan Segment

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For many fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers they’ve had their doubts throughout the course of the season that the team would actually get into the post season. However, the team is here and ready to face Kansas City in the wildcard round.

Fan Sound Off Segment: What are the vibes are going into the playoffs now that the Steelers are in?

Kent Urbanski joins us to discuss the regular season and the Steelers chances going into the playoffs.

Finally hear from the Black and Gold team on their predictions for the score tonight’s game.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Also Jay Puskar and Black & Gold Today appeared on Fox 4 Kansas City with Russell Culburn and Darren Smith.