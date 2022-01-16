All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

Black and Gold Today Week 19 Wildcard Fan Segment

Black & Gold Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For many fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers they’ve had their doubts throughout the course of the season that the team would actually get into the post season. However, the team is here and ready to face Kansas City in the wildcard round.

Fan Sound Off Segment: What are the vibes are going into the playoffs now that the Steelers are in?

Kent Urbanski joins us to discuss the regular season and the Steelers chances going into the playoffs.

Finally hear from the Black and Gold team on their predictions for the score tonight’s game.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Also Jay Puskar and Black & Gold Today appeared on Fox 4 Kansas City with Russell Culburn and Darren Smith.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS