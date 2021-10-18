All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021

Black and Gold Today Week 6 Fan Segment

Black & Gold Today

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) –Have you ever wondered what it takes to become an NFL player or even the sacrifices the families have to make in order to make that dream possible? On this segment of Black and Gold Today the parents of Alex Highsmith, Sam and Pam Highsmith discuss the road their son took to achieve his dream of making it to the NFL.

Fans of the Week: Kelly Espenshade from Tampa, FL, and Megan Rice from Flintville, TN.

Finally, catch Tailgate with Jess to watch her make stuffed mushrooms.

