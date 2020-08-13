13 News’ “Fill the Bus” campaign underway in a safe way

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – When school starts – children across the region are going to need the essentials – backpacks, pencils, papers – and you know the rest.

That’s why 13 news we are once again this year trying to fill the bus, to help provide those supplies.

but with COVID, things are going to be a little different.

“With this pandemic, people are out of work, families are struggling a little bit, so if we can help families, and kids get their school supplies together before school starts and save some money. We’re happy to help take part in that.” Anthony Lews, Marketing Coordinator for Bactronix

This year 13 News and our co-sponsors are taking an extra step to make sure this “Fill the Bus” is providing safe school supplies to those who need them.

“We’re really looking forward to not only collecting items for the kids to go back to school but also come in and make sure that the bags that are being distributed to the kids are disinfected properly so the parents don’t have to worry about issues like ‘where did these bags come from,” Lewis added,

Every item received will be thoroughly disinfected by Bactronix. As will school supplies dropped off at other collection points. The Bactronix drop off location has a few donations so far but hope to get more before kids go back on Sept. 8.

“We’re asking our customers to participate in this because it’s an important time when the kids are getting ready to go back to school. It’s an important time for the families to kind of have a little piece of mind that they have everything and theyre not going to be struggling or scrambling trying to make sure that they’re kids are prepared to get back.” Anthony Lewis

