(WOWK) - We've heard the term "one-man-band," but the leader of the Spring Valley High School bands, Wes Bullington, decided Christmas was a great time to be a "one-man-band-director" and share his music online. He's not alone. Bullington says other band and music directors from around the region have decided they will make similar videos to share in the days ahead.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been a huge challenge to all educators, but especially for music teachers used to interacting with dozens to a hundred or more students at one time in rehearsals and performances.