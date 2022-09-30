KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Fall is in full swing, and there are plenty of fun opportunities in Kanawha County for kids to score some candy. Below is a list of Trunk or Treats throughout Kanawha County during the 2022 Halloween season.

Charleston

  • West Virginia National Guard Trunk or Treat
    Date: Oct. 11
    Time: Starts at 6 p.m.
    Location: WV National Guard JFHQ, 1703 Coonskin Drive, Charleston, WV
  • Long & Fisher Trunk or Treat
    Date: Oct. 15
    Time: Starts at 1 p.m.
    Location: Long & Fisher Funeral Home, 6837 Sissonville Drive, Charleston, WV
  • West Side Middle School Trunk or Treat
    Date: Oct. 18
    Time: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
    Location: West Side Middle School, 812 Park Ave., Charleston, WV
  • Old Colony Realtors Trunk or Treat
    Date: Oct. 18
    Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
    Location: Old Colony parking lot, 1205 Virginia St. East, Charleston, WV
  • North Charleston Apostolic Church Trunk or Treat
    Date: Oct. 22
    Time: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    Location: North Charleston Apostolic Church, 2400 Sixth Ave., Charleston, WV
  • Charleston Surgical Hospital Trunk or Treat
    Date: Oct. 22
    Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    Location: Charleston Surgical Hospital, 1306 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston, WV
  • Elk River Church of the Nazarene Trunk or Treat
    Date: Oct. 23
    Time: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
    Location: Elk River Church of the Nazarene, 143 Dutch Road, Charleston, WV
  • Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) 1st Annual Healthy Trunk or Treat
    Date: Oct. 25
    Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    Location: The old Save A Lot building, 748 Virginia St. West, Charleston, WV
  • WV Early Learning Academy
    Date: Oct. 28
    Time: Starts at 6 p.m.
    Location: Discovery Kingdom parking lot, 1400 Quarrier St., Charleston, WV
  • Bible Center Church Trunk or Treat
    Date: Oct. 30
    Time: Starts at 4 p.m.
    Location: Bible Center Church, 100 Bible Center Drive, Charleston, WV
  • Paralyzed Veterans of America West Virginia Chapter
    Date: Oct. 31
    Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    Location: 336 Campbells Creek Drive, Charleston, WV

South Charleston

  • Pups Kickin’ Parvo Trunk or Treat
    Date: Oct. 19
    Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
    Location: 315 MacCorkle Ave. SW, South Charleston, WV
  • First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston Trunk or Treat
    Date: Oct. 23
    Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    Location: 508 Second Ave., South Charleston, WV
  • Southridge Church Trunk or Treat
    Date: Oct. 30
    Time: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    Location: Southridge Church, 100 Eagle Drive, South Charleston, WV

Clendenin

  • Elk Valley Physical Therapy Trunk or Treat
    Date: Oct. 14
    Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    Location: Clendenin United Methodist Church Parking Lot, 121 Koontz Ave., Clendenin, WV

Elkview

  • Chandler’s Pumpkin Farm Trunk or Treat
    Date: Oct. 29
    Time:12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
    Location: Chandler’s Pumpkin Farm, 94 Dickens Road, Elkview, WV

Cross Lanes

  • Point Harmony Elementary School Trunk or Treat
    Date: Oct. 22
    Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    Location: Point Harmony Elementary School, 5312 Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes, WV
  • Kelly’s Dance Studio Third Annual Trunk or Treat
    Date: Oct. 23
    Time: 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    Location: Kelly’s Dance Studio, 104 Goff Mountain Road, Suite B, Cross Lanes, WV

St. Albans

  • St. Albans Trunk or Treat
    Date: Oct. 29
    Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    Location: Maranatha Fellowship Church, 2910 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, WV

Dunbar

  • Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle Trunk or Treat
    Date: Oct. 29
    Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    Location: Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle, 2011 Roxalana Road, Dunbar, WV

This is a living list that will be updated as more information becomes available. Any business or organization hosting a Trunk or Treat can be added to the list by emailing the WOWK 13 Newsroom.