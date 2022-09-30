KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Fall is in full swing, and there are plenty of fun opportunities in Kanawha County for kids to score some candy. Below is a list of Trunk or Treats throughout Kanawha County during the 2022 Halloween season.
Charleston
- West Virginia National Guard Trunk or Treat
Date: Oct. 11
Time: Starts at 6 p.m.
Location: WV National Guard JFHQ, 1703 Coonskin Drive, Charleston, WV
- Long & Fisher Trunk or Treat
Date: Oct. 15
Time: Starts at 1 p.m.
Location: Long & Fisher Funeral Home, 6837 Sissonville Drive, Charleston, WV
- West Side Middle School Trunk or Treat
Date: Oct. 18
Time: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Location: West Side Middle School, 812 Park Ave., Charleston, WV
- Old Colony Realtors Trunk or Treat
Date: Oct. 18
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Location: Old Colony parking lot, 1205 Virginia St. East, Charleston, WV
- North Charleston Apostolic Church Trunk or Treat
Date: Oct. 22
Time: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: North Charleston Apostolic Church, 2400 Sixth Ave., Charleston, WV
- Charleston Surgical Hospital Trunk or Treat
Date: Oct. 22
Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Charleston Surgical Hospital, 1306 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston, WV
- Elk River Church of the Nazarene Trunk or Treat
Date: Oct. 23
Time: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Location: Elk River Church of the Nazarene, 143 Dutch Road, Charleston, WV
- Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) 1st Annual Healthy Trunk or Treat
Date: Oct. 25
Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: The old Save A Lot building, 748 Virginia St. West, Charleston, WV
- WV Early Learning Academy
Date: Oct. 28
Time: Starts at 6 p.m.
Location: Discovery Kingdom parking lot, 1400 Quarrier St., Charleston, WV
- Bible Center Church Trunk or Treat
Date: Oct. 30
Time: Starts at 4 p.m.
Location: Bible Center Church, 100 Bible Center Drive, Charleston, WV
- Paralyzed Veterans of America West Virginia Chapter
Date: Oct. 31
Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: 336 Campbells Creek Drive, Charleston, WV
South Charleston
- Pups Kickin’ Parvo Trunk or Treat
Date: Oct. 19
Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: 315 MacCorkle Ave. SW, South Charleston, WV
- First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston Trunk or Treat
Date: Oct. 23
Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: 508 Second Ave., South Charleston, WV
- Southridge Church Trunk or Treat
Date: Oct. 30
Time: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Southridge Church, 100 Eagle Drive, South Charleston, WV
Clendenin
- Elk Valley Physical Therapy Trunk or Treat
Date: Oct. 14
Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Clendenin United Methodist Church Parking Lot, 121 Koontz Ave., Clendenin, WV
Elkview
- Chandler’s Pumpkin Farm Trunk or Treat
Date: Oct. 29
Time:12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Chandler’s Pumpkin Farm, 94 Dickens Road, Elkview, WV
Cross Lanes
- Point Harmony Elementary School Trunk or Treat
Date: Oct. 22
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Point Harmony Elementary School, 5312 Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes, WV
- Kelly’s Dance Studio Third Annual Trunk or Treat
Date: Oct. 23
Time: 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Kelly’s Dance Studio, 104 Goff Mountain Road, Suite B, Cross Lanes, WV
St. Albans
- St. Albans Trunk or Treat
Date: Oct. 29
Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Maranatha Fellowship Church, 2910 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, WV
Dunbar
- Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle Trunk or Treat
Date: Oct. 29
Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle, 2011 Roxalana Road, Dunbar, WV
This is a living list that will be updated as more information becomes available. Any business or organization hosting a Trunk or Treat can be added to the list by emailing the WOWK 13 Newsroom.