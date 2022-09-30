KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Fall is in full swing, and there are plenty of fun opportunities in Kanawha County for kids to score some candy. Below is a list of Trunk or Treats throughout Kanawha County during the 2022 Halloween season.

Charleston

West Virginia National Guard Trunk or Treat

Date: Oct. 11

Time: Starts at 6 p.m.

Location: WV National Guard JFHQ, 1703 Coonskin Drive, Charleston, WV

Date: Oct. 15

Time: Starts at 1 p.m.

Location: Long & Fisher Funeral Home, 6837 Sissonville Drive, Charleston, WV

Date: Oct. 18

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: West Side Middle School, 812 Park Ave., Charleston, WV

Date: Oct. 18

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Location: Old Colony parking lot, 1205 Virginia St. East, Charleston, WV

Date: Oct. 22

Time: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: North Charleston Apostolic Church, 2400 Sixth Ave., Charleston, WV

Date: Oct. 22

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Charleston Surgical Hospital, 1306 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston, WV

Date: Oct. 23

Time: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Elk River Church of the Nazarene, 143 Dutch Road, Charleston, WV

Date: Oct. 25

Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: The old Save A Lot building, 748 Virginia St. West, Charleston, WV

Date: Oct. 28

Time: Starts at 6 p.m.

Location: Discovery Kingdom parking lot, 1400 Quarrier St., Charleston, WV

Date: Oct. 30

Time: Starts at 4 p.m.

Location: Bible Center Church, 100 Bible Center Drive, Charleston, WV

Date: Oct. 31

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: 336 Campbells Creek Drive, Charleston, WV

South Charleston

Pups Kickin’ Parvo Trunk or Treat

Date: Oct. 19

Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: 315 MacCorkle Ave. SW, South Charleston, WV

Date: Oct. 23

Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: 508 Second Ave., South Charleston, WV

Date: Oct. 30

Time: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Southridge Church, 100 Eagle Drive, South Charleston, WV

Clendenin

Elk Valley Physical Therapy Trunk or Treat

Date: Oct. 14

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Clendenin United Methodist Church Parking Lot, 121 Koontz Ave., Clendenin, WV

Elkview

Chandler’s Pumpkin Farm Trunk or Treat

Date: Oct. 29

Time:12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Chandler’s Pumpkin Farm, 94 Dickens Road, Elkview, WV

Cross Lanes

Point Harmony Elementary School Trunk or Treat

Date: Oct. 22

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Point Harmony Elementary School, 5312 Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes, WV

Date: Oct. 23

Time: 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Kelly’s Dance Studio, 104 Goff Mountain Road, Suite B, Cross Lanes, WV

St. Albans

St. Albans Trunk or Treat

Date: Oct. 29

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Maranatha Fellowship Church, 2910 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, WV

Dunbar

Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle Trunk or Treat

Date: Oct. 29

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle, 2011 Roxalana Road, Dunbar, WV

This is a living list that will be updated as more information becomes available. Any business or organization hosting a Trunk or Treat can be added to the list by emailing the WOWK 13 Newsroom.