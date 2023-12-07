CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crowds flocked to downtown Charleston Thursday night to ring in the Christmas season with a parade!

The annual Charleston Christmas Parade rolled through West Virginia’s Capitol City with local first responders, school bands and groups, dance teams, businesses, community organizations and more bringing this year’s “Toy Land” theme to life.

“We were in it last year, too, so that was good. But this is great, and it’s grown just even from last year and then just getting to see everybody around and having fun,” said Shari Workman with the Valkyries Ladies Club.

Charleston Christmas Parade 2023 – 'Toy Land' (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Digital Producer Jessica Patterson)











WOWK’s own Good Day at 4 Anchor Merrily McAuliffe, Sports Director Cassidy Wood, Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis and StormTracker 13 Meteorologist Bryan Hughes even joined in on the festivities!

