CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s Christmas time in downtown Charleston, and that means its time for the annual Charleston Christmas Parade!

The parade is a time-honored tradition in West Virginia’s Capitol City, and this year’s event will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7. The theme for the 2023 Charleston Christmas Parade will be “Toy Land.”

The parade route is set to start at Kanawha Boulevard to Capitol Street then to Washington Street, to Summers Street, then ending at Kanawha Boulevard toward Court Street.

With the parade, however, comes some traffic changes to downtown for the event. Here’s what you need to know.

At 2 p.m. on Thursday, Kanawha Boulevard will close from Greenbrier Street to Clendenin Street. Officials say one lane of the Boulevard will remain open from Greenbrier Street to Elizabeth street for local traffic.

No parking will be allowed along the parade route starting at 5 p.m. City officials say no one will be able to get into or leave the Summers Street Parking Garage after the parade route closes to traffic.

The parade route itself will close at 6 p.m. The roads closed to traffic will be:

Capitol Street between Kanawha Boulevard and Washington Street

Washington Street from Capitol Street to Summers Street

Summers Street from Washington Street to Kanawha Boulevard.

According to city officials, the Cinema Parking Garage at 612 Washington Street and the City Service Center Parking Garage at 915 Quarrier Street will remain open.

The city says the following intersections will also be closed to traffic:

Capitol Street and Virginia Street

Capitol Street and Quarrier Street

Capitol Street and Lee Street

Capitol Street and Washington Street

Summers Street and Washington Street

Summers Street and Lee Street

Summers Street and Quarrier Street

Summers Street and Virginia Street

To get around the roadblocks, detours are in place at

Laidley Street and Virginia Street

Laidley Street and Lee Street

Laidley Street and Washington Street

Donnally Street and Summers Street

Donnally Street and Capitol Street

Washington Street and Dickenson Street

Hale Street and Quarrier Street

For local traffic only, unit blocks between Kanawha Boulevard and Virginia Street will be open at Hale Street, Dickenson Street, McFarland Street, Dunbar Street, Leon Sullivan Way, Brooks Street, Morris Street, Bradford Street, Ruffner Avenue and Elizabeth Street.

Parade-goers are urged to are urged to keep the parade route clear and avoid walking across the streets in the parade route.

Lineup for the parade will start at 5 p.m. Driving entries will line up at Kanawha Boulevard by Greenbrier Street and walking entries will line up at Morris Street.