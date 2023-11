CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Christmas time is almost here, which means towns across the Tri-State are ringing in the festive season with a parade!

To help folks know when parades are happening in their area, we’ve complied a list of local parade times throughout West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. If you don’t see your town’s parade on the list, let us know here so we can add the date and time to help spread the word!

Note: Towns and cities are listed alphabetically under their state regardless of county.

West Virginia

Ashford – Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.

Barboursville – Thursday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m.

Belle – Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.

Campbell’s Creek – Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

Charleston – Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

Chesapeake – Thursday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m.

East Bank – Saturday, Dec. 9 at 1 p.m.

Elizabeth – Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.

Hurricane – Saturday, Dec. 9 at 12 p.m.

Logan – Monday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m.

Mason – Saturday, Dec. 2 at 12 p.m.

New Haven, Saturday, Dec. 2 at 11 a.m.

Nitro – Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

Parkersburg – Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m.

Point Pleasant – Friday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.

St. Albans – Saturday, Dec. 2 at 3 p.m.

Sissonville – Saturday, Dec. 2 a 4:30 p.m.

South Charleston – Saturday, Dec. 2 at 12 p.m.

Sutton – Saturday, Dec. 2 at 1 p.m.

Vienna – Saturday, Dec. 2 at 11 a.m.

Williamstown – Monday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

Winfield – Saturday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.

Ohio

Gallipolis – Saturday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m.

Jackson – Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.

Marietta – Saturday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m

McArthur – Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

Middleport – Saturday Dec. 2 at 4:30 p.m.

Pomeroy – Sunday, Nov. 26 at 2 p.m.

Proctorville – Thursday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.

Racine – Saturday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m.

Vinton – Saturday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m.

West Portsmouth (Anything with Wheels) – Sunday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m.

Kentucky