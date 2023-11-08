WOWK 13 News/Nexstar, Mountain Mission, and Piggly Wiggly are teaming up to help out our neighbors in need with a food drive at the Bigley Avenue Piggly Wiggly location.

The food drive’s first day is Nov. 9, and you can make donations through Christmas. One hundred percent of the donations help right here in the Greater Kanawha Valley through Mountain Mission programs.

The easiest way you can help is to purchase the pre-packaged food kits for $10 or $20, already assembled inside the Bigley Avenue Piggly Wiggly store. Customers can also make donations at the register of any area Piggly Wiggly or donate anytime on Mountain Mission’s website.

The location for the food drive is:

Bigley Piggly Wiggly · 10 Spring St, Charleston, WV 25302

In West Virginia, 1 in 6 adults do not have access to stable quality food, and for children, that statistic increases to 1 in 4.

Through the good and bad times, WOWK 13 News/Nexstar, Mountain Mission, and Piggly Wiggly have been working to help supply our neighbors in need with stable quality food. If you or someone you know is suffering from food insecurities, contact Mountain Mission at (304) 344-3407.

Mountain Mission has been serving families and individuals across the Greater Kanawha Valley since 1926, assisting people with emergency needs with a variety of financial and in-kind support. Along with operating the food pantry, Mountain Mission also assists with utility terminations, clothing, court-ordered evictions, furniture and medications.

For those looking to help those in need, a $100 donation can also sponsor an entire family this Christmas.