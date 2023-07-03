(WOWK) – It’s the 4th of July and there are plenty of Independence Day celebrations happening across the Tri-State Tuesday!

Here are some of the events happening throughout the day. Editor’s Note: This article will be updated as we find more events set for July 4.

Ripley 4th of July Parade and Celebration – Ripley, West Virginia

America’s Largest Small Town Independence Day Celebration is back for it’s 153rd year! The parade steps off at noon on Tuesday, July 4. Can’t make it? WOWK 13 News will be broadcasting the parade live on air and online!

Along with the parade, there will be tons of events and live entertainment going on throughout the day, including an 8 p.m. performance from the Air National Guard Band of the Northeast.

The Celebration closes with fireworks starting at 10 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Summer Motion – Ashland, Kentucky

Summer Motion is back in Ashland, Kentucky, and the event winds down on July 4, with performances from Alabama tribute band Boys in the Band starting at 7 p.m., a Patriotic Tribute at 8 p.m. and country music band Exile at 9 p.m.

The gates open at 4 p.m. for the event’s vendors, children’s inflatables and carnival.

Fireworks will close out the event starting at 10:15 p.m.

Dog Days of Summer 10K – Charleston, West Virginia

The Dog Days of Summer 10K is the second race of Kanawha State Forest’s Race Series. The race starts bright and early at 8 a.m. and will end at 10:30 am.

Registration for the event ends at 11:59 p.m. Monday, July 3. Register here!

Firecracker 5K – Greenup, Kentucky

The Firecracker 5K in Greenup, Kentucky starts at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4. The event takes place at the Greenup City Park. Pre-registration ends on Monday, July 3, but those who still want to participate can register on-site starting at 8 a.m. There is a $30 registration fee for day-of registration and a $25 fee for those who register in advance.

River Rec – Gallipolis, Ohio

The City of Gallipolis, Ohio, is hosting its annual River Recreation Festival on July 4. Events for Independence Day start at 8:30 a.m. with the Baby Tot Contest. There will also be a talent show at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Weiner dog race at 11 a.m.

Other events for the day include kids activities at 12 p.m., senior bingo at 2 p.m. and a rotary mile race at 3:30 p.m.

The City’s Independence Day parade will step off at 4 p.m.

Musical entertainment for the evening starts at 5:30 p.m. with Devin Henry, followed by Vegas McGraw at 6:30 p.m. and the Davisson Brothers at 8:30 p.m.

River Rec 2023 will close out at 10 p.m. with a fireworks show.

4th of Zoo-ly – Pedro, Ohio

Monkeys, porcupines and camels, Oh My! The BARKer Farm in Lawrence County, Ohio, will be hosting an animal presentation at 11:15 a.m. featuring porcupines, monkeys, snakes, and more. The event will be followed by a magic show with Magic Nate at noon and a reptile presentation at 1 p.m.

The event is $15 per person with children ages 2 and under getting in free. Tickets are available online here.

Event-goers can also check out the BARKer Farm’s petting zoo, which features camels, alpacas, rabbits, goats, llamas, tortoises and a zebu mini cow.

Charleston Sternwheel Regatta – Charleston, West Virginia

In the second year of its return, the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta 2023 will close for another year after an event-packed 4th of July. The Kids Zone at Magic Island and the Bible Center Band at Haddad River Front Park both begin at noon with the carnival opening at 1 p.m.

Battle of the Bands will begin at 2 p.m. with the Youth Anything Floats Race at 3 p.m.

New to this year’s lineup is the Tudor’s Biscuit World Hotdog Eating Contest at 5:30 p.m.

The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks slated to close out the 2023 Regatta at 9:30 p.m.

Liberty Fest – Point Pleasant, West Virginia

Point Pleasant’s Liberty Fest will close out on July 4, with an evening full of local events. The evening begins with the city’s annual 4th of July parade at 6 p.m. on Main Street followed by local musical artist Jesse Crawford at the Riverfront Park main stage at 7 p.m.

Throughout the evening, there will also be bounce houses, face painting, merchants and food vendors set up throughout the Main Street area.

The band Flatrock Revival will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. with fireworks set to take place along the Ohio River at 10 p.m.

Middleport, Ohio

The Town of Middleport’s Independence Day celebration will kick off with a parade through town at 6 p.m. Tuesday with line-up at the old Dairy Queen at 5:30 p.m.. The parade will be followed by a flag raising at the “T” by the Feeney-Bennett Post #128 of the American Legion.

The Poverty String Band Trio will perform in front of King Ace Hardware starting at 7 p.m. Throughout the evening, food vendors will be set up on North Second Avenue between Rutland and Walnut Streets.

Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. at Dave Diles Park

Pikeville, Kentucky

Pikeville, Kentucky, is promising residents and visitors “an old-fashioned 4th of July Celebration” set to kick off tomorrow afternoon in downtown. The event kicks off at 2 p.m. with a magic show, followed by musical acts including Exit 23 at 3 p.m., Burden of Proof at 4:30 p.m., Bedford at 6;30 p.m. and Eight Daze Sober at 8:30 p.m. Throughout the day, there will also be free face painting as well as games and food.

Fireworks will begin “at dark” according to the city, closing out the event.

Yoga on the Lawn – Charleston, West Virginia

With all of the excitement from the weekend and set for tomorrow afternoon, why not take the time to relax in the morning with some yoga? Yoga Power, LLC will be hosting a Yoga on the Lawn event at the West Virginia State Capitol starting at 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Event organizers say the goal of yoga is “liberation and freedom from the limited mind” making the event perfect for the 4th of July. Attendees are asked to bring their own yoga mats and water bottles.

Grayson, Kentucky

The annual 4th of July Celebration hosted by Tres Hermanos Nunez is set to take place tomorrow evening starting at 6 p.m. at the restaurant.

Organizers say the event will include music, food, a mechanical bull and inflatables. The event will also include its annual fireworks display, which is set to begin between 9:45 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Fireworks and Food Trucks – Barboursville, West Virginia

The Village of Barboursville will be celebrating the 4th of July with its Fireworks and Food Trucks event. The festivities kick off at 5 p.m. at the Splash Park with music, local food trucks, entertainment and ending with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Hurricane, West Virginia