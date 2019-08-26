97-year-old man shoots at Boyd County deputies

Ashland, KY (WOWK)- Early Sunday morning when responding to a 911 call Boyd County deputies were shot at.



It happened around 1:40 AM when deputies arrived at the home of a 97 – year – old man at the 100 block of Jane Hill Road in Westwood for a welfare check.



William White initially didn’t respond, but when he did he was shooting at officers through his door.



Ashland Police Department’s SRT team responded to the scene, and after several hours officers were able to make it into his home and taken him into custody.



No one was injured during the incident, and White was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation



The incident remains under investigation.

