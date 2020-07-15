A different kind of drive-thru: Local partnership in Huntington aimed at keeping kids safe

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — In Huntington today, a different kind of drive-thru took place. The Cabell-Huntington Health Department and Cabell County Schools are teaming up to keep kids healthy.

“An ounce of prevention is worth a million dollars of cure.” Jaclyn Johnson, Threat Preparedness Coordinator, Cabell-Huntington Health Department

That’s the sentiment behind today’s drive-thru event: getting kids vaccinated without the headache—or risk—of heading to the doctor’s office.

“Today we are actually doing immunizations for school-age kids, and we’re going into the community to make it more accessible and convenient for folks to get their shots,” Johnson said.

Although the start of this school year is still uncertain, those immunizations are still mandatory.

Whitney Norton, a school nurse for Cabell County Schools, explains why events like these are important right now.

“Due to COVID-19, many appointments—physicians appointments—have been cancelled or rescheduled and some children have been unable to get their immunizations, so the idea was to be able to provide that.” Whitney Norton, School Nurse, Cabell County Schools

The community seems to be onboard.

One parent, Kasey McClure, brought his son to be vaccinated.

“It’s convenient! I mean, it’s short, you don’t have to go in; you find a parking space, come up, fill out the form, you go down the line, you’re in and out.” Kasey McClure, parent

McClure says he’s glad this was an option, since it’s more convenient and feels less risky to him.

“Actually, this is more convenient for the COVID thing, you don’t have to make an appointment to go inside so you’re not dealing with direct contact with other people.” Kasey McClure, parent

Representatives from the health department want parents to know: even though the school year might look different this fall, prevention is still key.

“This year is going to look a little different, but the importance of the shot is still there.” Jaclyn Johnson, Threat Preparedness Coordinator, Cabell-Huntington Health Department

If you missed it today, don’t fret.

“If we’re not in your vicinity today, we’ll be in your edge of the county another day,” Johnson said.

There will be three other drive-thru events in this series. You can find those dates and locations here.

The events are free, serving kids from Pre-K up to 12th grade, and will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., weather permitting.

