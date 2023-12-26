CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Tuesday is Dec. 26, which means Kwanzaa has officially begun.
Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African-American and Pan-African culture, which starts on Dec. 26, and lasts until Jan. 1. The holiday focuses on the history of African-American culture and harvest from various parts of West and Southeast Africa.
On Tuesday night, the Charleston branch of the NAACP hosted a celebration for the first day of Kwanzaa at the GoMart Ballpark. A festive feast kicked off the “A Light in the Night Celebration” at 6 p.m. with a candle lighting ceremony following at 6:30 p.m.
