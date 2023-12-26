CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Tuesday is Dec. 26, which means Kwanzaa has officially begun.

Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African-American and Pan-African culture, which starts on Dec. 26, and lasts until Jan. 1. The holiday focuses on the history of African-American culture and harvest from various parts of West and Southeast Africa.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Tuesday night, the Charleston branch of the NAACP hosted a celebration for the first day of Kwanzaa at the GoMart Ballpark. A festive feast kicked off the “A Light in the Night Celebration” at 6 p.m. with a candle lighting ceremony following at 6:30 p.m.

For more on the Charleston branch of the NAACP, visit their Facebook page.