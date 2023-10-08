CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The community gathered in Charleston for an evening of tasty dishes and drinks, all for a good cause!

Saturday, Oct. 7, marked the fourth annual Capitol Cocktail Classic to support the arts. Four downtown restaurants competed with a unique appetizer and signature cocktails, and the diners got to vote for their favorites.

The four participating restaurants were DT Prime, Black Sheep Burritos, Sam’s Uptown Café and a team-up of Bar 101 and Ichiban. The votes for the people’s choice haven’t yet been announced, but the big winners of the night were the local art groups who get funded.

“This is a wonderful event for promoting the arts,” said Sarah Wright with Fund for the Arts. “We raise money for 11 local arts groups at Fund for the Arts. It’s really who we are and why we do what we do. We support groups ranging from dance to music to choral – such a wide range – and it really benefits everyone in the Charleston Valley.”

The event was a great time for all where no one went home hungry.