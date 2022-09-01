Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
67°
Huntington
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Things to Do Near You
Joshua Phillips Trial
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Kentucky
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Politics from The Hill
Crime
Automotive News
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Ohio program expands opportunities for broadband …
Video
Top Stories
2 deaths in Florida linked to raw oysters from Louisiana
Florida prosecutor sues DeSantis over removal over …
Ethiopian rebels propose humanitarian truce amid …
Pence tells GOP to stop lashing out at FBI over Trump …
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
StormTracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Stalled mountain showers mean flooding possible Tuesday
Video
Top Stories
Cleanup begins after flooding in Fayette County
Video
Top Stories
Campbells Creek community comes together to help …
Video
‘There are times we felt helpless’: Crews combat …
Video
Justice declares State of Emergency in Kanawha and …
‘Whole house shook’: Loud ‘boom’ heard in Utah possibly …
Sports
Sports Zone
High School Sports Scores
High School Sports
Winfield Youth Baseball
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
Masters Report
NFL
NASCAR
Top Stories
US invites 29 players to women’s hoops World Cup …
Top Stories
Rangers seek momentum, new manager to contend again …
South Point football season preview
Video
Boyd County football season preview
Video
Crawford’s HR with 2 outs in 9th lifts Giants past …
Community
Back to School
Fill The Bus School Supply Drive
Missing Persons in the Tri-State
Class of 2022 Senior Spotlight
Remarkable Women
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Hispanic Heritage Month
Good News with 13
Honoring Black History
13 Gives Back
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Raise Up Your Voice
Press Releases
Calendar
Jobs
Virtual Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Sign up for our Daily Digest newsletter
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Traffic
Search
Please enter a search term.
Back to School
WV families finding back-to-school bargains
Top Back to School Headlines
Jennifer Garner donates supplies to Wayne Co. teacher
WV teachers working with price increase on supplies
Countdown to Football 2022
September 01 2022 07:00 pm
Most Read on WOWKtv.com
Fire breaks out in Nitro home
Woman, 88, killed in gator attack: ‘Holding her hostage’
Family and friends mourn the loss of 12-year-old
Huntington man blames Amazon for mother’s death
10 places to go glamping in WV
Most Read on DCNewsNow.com
Fire breaks out in Nitro home
Woman, 88, killed in gator attack: ‘Holding her hostage’
Family and friends mourn the loss of 12-year-old
Huntington man blames Amazon for mother’s death
10 places to go glamping in WV
Trending Stories
Fire breaks out in Nitro home
Woman, 88, killed in gator attack: ‘Holding her hostage’
Family and friends mourn the loss of 12-year-old
Huntington man blames Amazon for mother’s death
10 places to go glamping in WV
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Fire breaks out in Nitro home
Woman, 88, killed in gator attack: ‘Holding her hostage’
Family and friends mourn the loss of 12-year-old
Huntington man blames Amazon for mother’s death
10 places to go glamping in WV
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News