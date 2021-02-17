Bad weather throws wrench in COVID-19 vaccination plans

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — This week’s spate of winter weather did not only cause power outages and downed trees; it also threw a wrench in COVID-19 vaccination plans.

With terrible road conditions and thousands of people still without power, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department made the decision to postpone the rest of their vaccine clinics this week.

The COVID-19 vaccination process has been challenging enough to navigate.

When it comes to getting second doses on time, it can be even more nerve-wracking. “The seniors are scared, and rightfully so. And they’re scared they’re gonna miss it,” Director of Cabell County EMS Gordon Merry said.

When the decision was made to postpone this week’s vaccination clinic in Cabell County, it was not made lightly.

“We want to be as careful as possible. Obviously, this vaccine is set for the safety of our community, but ultimately we want to make sure that getting to the vaccine can be done safely as well.” Hannah Petracca, public information officer, Cabell-Huntington Health Department

With this week’s winter weather, it just didn’t seem feasible. “When you’re dealing with people 65 and older, if it’s icy, if it’s snowing, they can’t get out, or they get out and they break a hip, we’ve really lost the whole part of this,” Merry said.

Even though this week’s vaccination clinics were postponed, officials from the Cabell-Huntington Health Department say those who had appointments will be taken care of.

Hannah Petracca, Public Information Officer from the Cabell-Huntington Health Department says they began scheduling appointments for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and anyone who had appointments already scheduled, we ask that you come at the time your appointment was scheduled to come on Monday.

Health officials say the postponement will not affect the efficacy of the vaccine either.

“No doses are going to be going to waste that we have brought out of storage.” Hannah Petracca, public information officer, Cabell-Huntington Health Department

“I know the senior citizens are very concerned, and we are too. And we want to get those in arm, as quick as we can.” Gordon Merry, director, Cabell County EMS

Health departments around the region have had to make similar decisions. Some clinics have had the hours adjusted; others have been canceled altogether.

Check with your local health department if you are scheduled to get either vaccination this week before you hit the road.

