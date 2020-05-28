Board of Health approves grants to pay healthcare staff overtime

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Board of Health in Huntington voted Wednesday, May 27, 2020, to use grant money to pay frontline workers who have been working night and day to keep the local community safe from COVID-19.

The grant money totals $124,588 dollars to compensate workers who have accrued overtime these past months.

The bulk of the funds come directly from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, with $10,000 dollars donated from the Pallotine Foundation.

Mike Hazelett, administrator of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, the grants did not come a moment too soon.

“Regardless of the situation, we have to pay our employees overtime in some form or fashion. This grant was badly needed because we simply didn’t know what we were up against when we started,” Hazelett said.

Furthermore, Hazelett emphasized that this money is a boon to keeping healthcare staff focused on their duties in fighting this pandemic instead of worrying about financial stress.

“This situation, specifically with these two grants, allows us to put the expertise in place to respond to this community effectively, efficiently, and more than anything to try to mitigate the spread of this coronavirus, the COVID-19,” Hazelett said.

