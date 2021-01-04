Local broadcasting pioneer Marilyn Fletcher passes away

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Broadcast Community has loss a pioneer.

According to a press release from the West Virginia Broadcasters Association (WVBA), Marilyn Fletcher, former Executive Director of the WVBA and most famous for her Romper Room show passed away Saturday.

She lit up many young faces when her show debuted in 1970 on WCHS -TV. David Barnette reflected on working with her:

“Marilyn was a guiding force in the West Virginia Broadcasters Association. During her stewardship the association became self-sustaining, fostering both professionalism and cordiality among its members. I enjoyed the opportunity to work and learn from this inspiring woman.”

Her daughter, Jackie Fletcher Breland remarks: “My mom, Marilyn Fletcher, otherwise known as “Miss Marilyn” on Romper Room from WCHS days long ago, passed away this afternoon. She had been diagnosed with COVID 10 days ago, and was hospitalized on Christmas night. She is now at peace. She also worked at WSAZ, and WTIP radio and she ran the WV Broadcasters Association for many years. She LOVED broadcasting, and dedicated all of her working life to WV broadcasting. I was so pleased and proud when she was inducted into the WV Broadcasters Hall of Fame and I was so lucky to have such a wonderful mom.