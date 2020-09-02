2020 Capital City Art and Craft Show cancelled

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha City Lions Club has announced that it will cancel the 53rd Annual Capital City Art and Craft Show scheduled to be held on November 20-22, 2020 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The Show is an institution for the community and for artists and craftsmen having been hosted annually every November since 1968.

The Lions Club sponsors stated that the COVID 19 pandemic has presented too many challenges and unknown conditions. We cannot be confident that we will have an environment that would be safe for exhibitors, patrons and Lions members.

All proceeds from the Capital City Art and Craft Show are used annually to assist charitable organizations and activities. The Kanawha City Lions Club has donated nearly $1.5 million dollars to these worthy causes supporting the community and people in need. Regretfully, we will not be able to provide the same level of support this year when the need is greater than ever.

The Lions Club fully intends to host a bigger and better Capital City Art and Craft Show on November 19-21, 2021 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

