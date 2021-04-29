WOWK TV children’s programming May 1/2

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Public Library and Elk River Backpack Blessings are launching a new free food program in the northeastern part of Kanawha County.

Through the program, Little Free Pantries repurposed newspaper boxes filled with packaged food items will be placed at the library's Elk Valley and Clendenin branches. The organizations say the boxes will be restocked regularly and the food items are free to anyone in need.