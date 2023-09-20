CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Area Medical Center is taking part in United Way Day of Caring by giving back to the community.

More than 100 volunteers from CAMC spread out through the Kanawha Valley on Thursday to support their community by taking on tasks like cleaning, pressure washing and painting. Other teams volunteered with organizations such as Mountain Mission, Ronald McDonald House and Cabin Creek Cares to help their neighbors in need.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For some organizations, the volunteer support is a huge help.

“It’s hard for us to carry out this task and having CAMC behind us, packing boxes, sorting food, doing the things that they do helps us tremendously because we have to be ready when the families need the food so that we can just respond right then,” said John Roberts, Executive Director of Mountain Mission. “When someone’s hungry, they don’t want to wait. I can’t say, you know, ‘Come back tomorrow. We’ll see what we can do.’ It’s a basic need of life. Everyone deserves the most basic needs of life shelter, clothing, medication and food. I mean, those things we all need and deserve.”

In addition to their work, volunteers have collected donations for the United Way school pantry restock.