Cancellations and postponements

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some events throughout the tri-state have been canceled or postponed for 2020. View our list below to see what events have been canceled in your area. This list will be updated as further information becomes available.
West Virginia
- Greenbrier will not have major golf tournament
- Little League cancels 2020 World Series, regional tournaments
- Live on the Levee
- Marshall University cancels camps through end of June
- Marshall University reschedules spring 2020 commencement until August
- West Virginia Department of Education postpones Governor’s school program
- WVU plans to reopen for fall 2020 semester
- Vandalia Festival has been postponed
Kentucky
- Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources cancels wildlife camps
