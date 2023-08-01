CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston is one of several thousand communities across the country that’s celebrating police and community relationships on Tuesday as part of the National Night Out celebration with cookouts, parades, block parties and more.

The goal of National Night Out events like the celebrations in Charleston is neighborhood unity and time to connect with first responders.

“[It’s] just the community police presence. It’s really nice to feel familiar with the people that are here to help you,” Orchard Manor Resident Council secretary Pam Timmons said. “It brings people together, and they really do come out for events. You get to know each other as well as resources that are available.”

The celebrations in Charleston began at Orchard Manor at 5 p.m. with free food and refreshments, games, an FBI fingerprint activity for kids, a parade and more. This event also provided the community with a handful of resources, such as free haircuts, a voter registration table and free school supplies for kids.

There are six other locations who are participating in National Night Out in Charleston who began their celebrations at 6 p.m.. These include Sherwood Forest, Abundant Life Ministries, South Park Village, Carroll Terrace, Garrison Avenue Freewill Baptist Church, and Washington Manor.

“The whole community and stuff all gets together, like the outside community and this community here gets together all of us with the officers, and try to get something going real good,” Carroll Terrace resident Evelyn Adkins said.

One volunteer who helped set up Orchard Manor’s celebration said if it weren’t for one officer’s brave actions over 30 years ago, he may not be alive.

“I respect them because the man saved my life years ago, the police did, and that’s why I contributed so much for this event,” volunteer Paul Insco said.

Insco said seeing a strong police presence since he moved to Charleston has made an impact on him.

“When I first here, everybody told me this was a bad neighborhood, but the police seemed to change the perspective of the neighborhood, and it’s gotten a lot quieter since then. So, I’m very happy with that,” Insco said.