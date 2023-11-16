CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Thanksgiving is just a week away from today, but many families can’t afford to have a huge meal, much less a turkey for the dinner table. That’s where the community steps in to help.

WVRC Radio Stations hosted their big Turkey Drop event Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, where people had a chance to drop off turkeys to their Virginia Street location in Charleston, West Virginia. WVRC hosts the event because there is no better way to truly celebrate the season of giving than by helping neighbors in need.

“We hear the statistic. One out of six Americans, one out of four children is food insecure, but we don’t often see them face to face. And I was that kid” said Robb Reel, “Morning Hooligan” at 96.1 KWS. “So to now be in a place where I can use what I do for a living as a way to help kids like me, I get to be the person I needed when I was a kid.”

These turkeys will now be donated to Manna Meal so people who might not have had a Thanksgiving dinner can look forward to getting their bellies full. By lunch time Thursday, WVRC had already had more than 50 turkeys and more than $500 donated.